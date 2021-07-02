Sexual assault survivors and advocates press on, after court reverses Bill Cosby conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As comedian Bill Cosby spent his first full day out of prison Thursday, survivors and advocates of sexual assault focused on “hope, help and healing.”

Cosby spent more than two years behind bars after being found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. His conviction was overturned this week by Pennsylvania’s highest court, which ruled the prosecutor who brought the case broke a previous agreement not to charge Cosby.

“We don’t consider the setback because we understand that the court system is not the end all be all,” Dana Pellebon, the co-executive director of the Rape Crisis Center in Madison, said. “What is, is making sure the victim of sexual violence is where it is that they need to be and that they receive the healing and the help they need to get. Regardless of any court process, we’re here to give them that support and help.”

She admitted, “There’s always extra work when a high profile case doesn’t go the way that people anticipate for it to go.”

Victims can often have a difficult time coming forward about a traumatic experience. According to the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), more than two out of three sexual assault cases go unreported.

After being sexually assaulted at her West Allis home in 1994, Jacqueline Jaske, now an advocate for survivors, said, “I pretty much lost my career and my sense of security and my sense of well-being, my confidence. My whole world was shaken.”

Calling Cosby’s conviction reversal “infuriating,” Jaske said, “I certainly hope it doesn’t deter women because we do need to take a stand against this violent attack against women and the control that someone wants over you. Take it back.”

Jaske said her attacker is still behind bars and that she felt she got justice in her case. She also said not all victims can say the same thing.

“There is still hope. There is still help, and we are working towards healing,” Pellobon said.

Call the Rape Crisis Center’s 24 hour helpline: 608-251-7273.

Help is also available in Spanish. La linea de ayuda: 608-258-2567

