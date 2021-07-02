Advertisement

Village of Marshall man killed in Dane Co. crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Village of Marshall man died early Friday morning after his car collided with a full-size pickup truck in the Town of Sun Prairie.

According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue, the truck struck the driver’s side of his sedan around 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of Ridge Rd. and W. Medina Rd. Investigators believe the truck had been heading north at the time.

The wreck left the man pinned inside his vehicle, and emergency responders were needed to help free him. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, the fire department said.

Everyone else involved in the crash, including a passenger in the sedan, were treated at the scene, and no one was taken to the hospital, authorities added.

The names of the man killed or everyone else involved in the crash have yet to be released. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead on the investigation into the incident, the fire dept. noted.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the exit to Greenway Blvd from the Beltline,...
Dane Co. officials identify woman killed in Middleton crash
Off-duty security officer shot in Wilmington
MPD: Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash overnight
Name released of pedestrian killed in Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

First Alert - Borderline dangerous heat possible on the Fourth of July
Monona Community Festival
Monona Community Festival returns
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
Something to Smile About 7/1
Something to Smile About 7/1