Village of Marshall man killed in Dane Co. crash

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Village of Marshall man died early Friday morning after his car collided with a full-size pickup truck in the Town of Sun Prairie.

According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue, the truck struck the driver’s side of his sedan around 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of Ridge Rd. and W. Medina Rd. Investigators believe the truck had been heading north at the time.

The wreck left the man pinned inside his vehicle, and emergency responders were needed to help free him. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, the fire department said.

Everyone else involved in the crash, including a passenger in the sedan, were treated at the scene, and no one was taken to the hospital, authorities added.

The names of the man killed or everyone else involved in the crash have yet to be released. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office has taken the lead on the investigation into the incident, the fire dept. noted.

