Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts after dunking during the first half of Game 5
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts after dunking during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence and beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday to regain the lead in the Eastern Conference finals.  

The Bucks own a 3-2 series edge and are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta.

Each team was missing its biggest star as Antetokounmpo dealt with a hyperextended left knee and Atlanta’s Trae Young sat out a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.

