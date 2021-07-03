Advertisement

16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co Medical Examiner released the name of the teenage driver who was killed when his sedan struck a full-size pickup in the Town of Sun Prairie.

In its report, the medical examiner identified the driver as Benjamin Chadwick, and noted that the 16-year-old from Marshall died from injuries sustained in the Friday morning crash.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue reported Friday that a Ford F-250 had collided with Chadwick’s Chevrolet Impala around 6:50 a.m., at the intersection of Ridge Rd. and W. Medina Rd.

Chadwick was pinned inside his vehicle and emergency responders were needed to help free him. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, the fire department said.

His two passengers and the driver of the Ford truck were not hurt, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. Their names were not released.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.

