Advertisement

Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out by Bucks for East Game 6

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela. Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start.

The Hawks are still waiting to make a decision on their best player, point guard Trae Young. He has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
Off-duty security officer shot in Wilmington
MPD: Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash overnight
Name released of pedestrian killed in Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Crash leads to lane closure on US 14 in Richland Co.
Iowa boys spend hours helping turtles cross dangerous road
Beloit Snappers to host three job fairs
Sheriff: Fleeing suspect nabbed after deadly crash