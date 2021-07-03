Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out by Bucks for game 6 of Eastern Conference Finals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (hyperextended left knee) for Game 6 tonight. pic.twitter.com/qq9UkiDKb6 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 3, 2021

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela.

Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start. The Hawks are still waiting to make a decision on their best player, point guard Trae Young. He has missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

