Beloit Snappers to host three job fairs

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers are hosting three job fairs at three different locations July 6-8.

Available positions include concessions supervisors, line cooks, cashiers, and food runners, security, ushers, cleaning attendants, grounds crew, ticketing, and retail, according to the Beloit Snappers.

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application prior to the job fair, bring a resume, dress in business professional attire, and come prepared to interview on-site.

The first job fair will be on on July 6 and will be located at the Bodacious Shops in Janesville, WI. The fair will run from 4-7 p.m.

The second fair on July 7 will take place at the Beloit Transfer Station (Downtown Bust Stop) at 225 Shirland Avenue and will run from 6-8 p.m.

The July 8 job fair will be located at the CherryVale Mall in Rockford, IL from 4-7 p.m.

Candidates are expected to work all Snappers home games during the 2021 season, according to the Snappers. This includes nights, weekends and holiday dates. Candidates are encouraged to look at the team’s schedule in advance at SnappersBaseball.com.

