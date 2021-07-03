Advertisement

Beloit Snappers to host three job fairs

(WIFR)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers are hosting three job fairs at three different locations July 6-8.

Available positions include concessions supervisors, line cooks, cashiers, and food runners, security, ushers, cleaning attendants, grounds crew, ticketing, and retail, according to the Beloit Snappers.

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application prior to the job fair, bring a resume, dress in business professional attire, and come prepared to interview on-site.

The first job fair will be on on July 6 and will be located at the Bodacious Shops in Janesville, WI. The fair will run from 4-7 p.m.

The second fair on July 7 will take place at the Beloit Transfer Station (Downtown Bust Stop) at 225 Shirland Avenue and will run from 6-8 p.m.

The July 8 job fair will be located at the CherryVale Mall in Rockford, IL from 4-7 p.m.

Candidates are expected to work all Snappers home games during the 2021 season, according to the Snappers. This includes nights, weekends and holiday dates. Candidates are encouraged to look at the team’s schedule in advance at SnappersBaseball.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
Off-duty security officer shot in Wilmington
MPD: Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash overnight
Name released of pedestrian killed in Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Crash leads to lane closure on US 14 in Richland Co.
Iowa boys spend hours helping turtles cross dangerous road
Sheriff: Fleeing suspect nabbed after deadly crash
A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered...
WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight