Brewers run win streak to 10 with 7-2 victory over Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) rounds third to greetings from coach Jason Lane (40) after...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) rounds third to greetings from coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adrian Houser scattered four hits over a season-high 6 2/3 innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh.

Willy Adames, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Jace Peterson hit solo home runs for the Brewers.

The winning streak matches Milwaukee’s longest since 2003. Bryan Reynolds hit his 15th homer for Pittsburgh, but couldn’t stop the Pirates from dropping their fifth straight.

