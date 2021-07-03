Advertisement

Capitol, symbol of democracy, off-limits on Independence Day

US Capitol (Source: Wiki Commons)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The one-two punch of the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered the Capitol’s doors in the spring of 2020 and the deadly January riot by Donald Trump’s supporters has left the icon of American democracy closed to all but a select few.

It’s still off-limits to most public visitors. And it’s the longest stretch ever that the building has been closed in its 200-plus year history.

As the rest of the nation emerges from the pandemic this July Fourth holiday, the people’s house faces a more difficult moment.

Millions of people usually visit each year, often in the summer months. Congressional leaders are working on a plan to safely reopen.

