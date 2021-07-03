Advertisement

Cherries and infrastructure on Biden’s plate in Michigan

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - President Joe Biden is spending Saturday at a cherry farm in Michigan where he plans to talk up his bipartisan infrastructure package and additional investments in families and education.

The president has arrived in Traverse City, where he was met by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Traverse City is hosting the National Cherry Festival, an event that attracted Presidents Herbert Hoover and Gerald Ford in the past. Biden will also tour a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County.

Biden’s trip to Michigan is part of a broader campaign by the administration to drum up public support for the bipartisan infrastructure package and other polices geared toward families and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
Off-duty security officer shot in Wilmington
MPD: Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash overnight
Name released of pedestrian killed in Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
With storm looming, demolition of collapsed condo to start
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Elsa falls back to tropical storm while racing toward Haiti
A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according...
Ransomware attack before holiday leaves companies scrambling
Crash leads to lane closure on US 14 in Richland Co.
Iowa boys spend hours helping turtles cross dangerous road