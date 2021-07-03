Giannis ‘doubtful’ for Game 6
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘doubtful’ for Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 on Tuesday. Though an MRI revealed there was no structural damage to his knee, Antetokounmpo sat out for Game 5 in Milwaukee on Thursday.
The team will be back in Atlanta for Game 6 on Saturday.
