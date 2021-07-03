Advertisement

Giannis ‘doubtful’ for Game 6

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘doubtful’ for Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 on Tuesday. Though an MRI revealed there was no structural damage to his knee, Antetokounmpo sat out for Game 5 in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The team will be back in Atlanta for Game 6 on Saturday.

