Giannis ‘doubtful’ for Game 6

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks have announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is ‘doubtful’ for Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee during Game 4 on Tuesday. Though an MRI revealed there was no structural damage to his knee, Antetokounmpo sat out for Game 5 in Milwaukee on Thursday.

The team will be back in Atlanta for Game 6 on Saturday.

Injury Status Update:



Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful (hyperextended left knee) for Game 6. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2021

