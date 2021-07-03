Heat and humidity increase ahead of the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! Classic summer weather will be in play for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. It is going to be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be near 90 degrees. With the higher humidity levels, heat index values could reach the mid 90s Sunday and Monday. With heat indices this high, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and try to find the shade or A/C from time to time. Our next chance of rain and storms will come early next week.

Max Heat Index Values Next 5 Days (WMTV NBC15)

It is another very comfortable morning. Temperatures Saturday morning are in the 50s and 60s. The sky is mostly clear and no major weather problems are expected to impact travelers Saturday morning.

Fair & Festival Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will be on the increase throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, which is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. The dew point temperatures will be on the rise throughout the day, too. The dew point temperature will be in the 60s this afternoon, so you are going to be feeling the humidity during the second half of the day. High pressure will sink just south of the area today. This means quiet weather and a lot of sunshine.

Firework Forecast - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for any firework shows Saturday evening. Tonight will not be nearly as cool as the last couple of nights. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s. The sky will remain mostly clear this evening and overnight.

The Fourth of July is going to be hot and humid. Sunday will likely be the hottest day in the extended forecast. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees with max heat indices in the mid 90s. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible in some spots Sunday afternoon, so make sure to take heat precautions if you are going to spend a lot of time outside. Once again, there will be no shortage on sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will be dropping into the 70s during the firework shows Sunday evening. Scattered rain showers and storms will develop across northern Wisconsin and central Minnesota Sunday evening and night. This rain activity will drop south and could impact the area Sunday night. These rain showers and storms should not impact any firework shows Sunday evening. As these rain showers and storms drop south into the area they should dissipate. There are still some question marks as to how far south this rain activity will make it.

Forecast Heat Index Sunday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

The Fourth of July holiday weekend will continue into Monday for many. The heat and humidity will continue through early next week. Highs on Monday will be on either side of 90 degrees. Once again, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual air temperature. A cold front will drop south into the area Sunday night into Monday. This front will be the focal point for scattered rain showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening. Right now, severe storms are not expected, but any storms that develop could produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

Next Big Weather Maker - Rain and storm chances return early next week (WMTV NBC15)

There will be a better chance of rain and storms Tuesday through Wednesday as storm system rides along the front. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 80s. Once this system passes, cooler and drier air will move into the area. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday may only be in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.