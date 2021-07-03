Iowa boys spend hours helping turtles cross dangerous road

VENTURA, Iowa (AP) - The road running between a marsh wildlife area and Clear Lake in Ventura is dangerous for turtles, even with a turtle crossing sign. So five boys aged 8 to 10 have spent some time this summer helping the turtles cross.

The Mason City Globe reports that on one recent summer day, they spent several hours assisting turtles, saving 20 to 30 from being flattened by motorists, and they reckon they’ve saved close to 200 overall.

The five friends in on the turtle rescuing are Keygan Hoover, Blake Meyer, Cole Meyer, Zacaious Moe and Casen Wenzel.

