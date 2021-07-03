Advertisement

Madison woman drains her savings to donate to Boys and Girls Club

Jean McKenzie started her jewelry business decades ago.
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison woman emptied her bank account and gave all her money away.

$140K of Jean McKenzie’s hard earned cash was gifted to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Jean is now 90-years-old, and the money comes from her jewelry business she started decades ago.

It’s going to help renovate the new Regional Youth Workforce Center at 5235 Verona Road in Fitchburg. Jean says she hopes her gift will inspire kids, girls in particular, to follow their dreams.

“I’m very pleased those in charge of the program are expanding their thoughts to include women because there are already women in the trades, but I think many women aren’t aware they can be part of the trades. And I think it’s a great opportunity for women. There’s no reason they can’t be electricians or plumbers,” says Jean.

Generosity runs in Jean’s family. Her son, John McKenzie, is donating the building to the project, too.

“It’s a great opportunity to fill the need of business but also to create this opportunity for kids,” says John McKenzie.

The project is a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Madison Area Builder’s Association.

The project, in total, will cost $15M. They still have about half of that money to raise. They hope to finalize a renovation design by the end of July and start construction in the fall.

