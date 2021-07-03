Olympic qualifying tournaments move into title rounds

The Olympic men’s basketball qualifying tournaments are heading toward conclusions and the last four berths in the Tokyo Games are about to be awarded.

Slovenia made the title game of the Kaunas regional qualifier against host Lithuania with a win on Saturday. Other matchups on Sunday that will determine berths in Tokyo: Serbia against Italy and Germany against Brazil.

Mike Tobey, who was born in New York, went to high school in New Jersey and played in college at Virginia, starred for Slovenia alongside Luka Doncic.

