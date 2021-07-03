Sheriff: Fleeing suspect nabbed after deadly crash

TOWNSHIP OF DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died early Saturday morning after a vehicle crossed through oncoming traffic and crashed into a ditch in the Township of Delton.

According to Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, a Sauk County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation at approximately 2:20 a.m. on CTH T east of CTH A in Delton. As the deputy approached the vehicle, it fled east on CTH T. The deputy did not pursue the vehicle.

The deputy later came upon the vehicle that fled, overturned in a ditch. One passenger was ejected several feet from the vehicle, severely injured, and another passenger was pinned under the vehicle and was deceased upon arrival.

The third individual and suspected driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash, Sauk County officials said. The driver was located and taken into custody.

Additional Sauk County Sheriff deputies, Dells-Delton EMS, Lake Delton Fire, UW Med-Flight and Wisconsin State patrol arrived on scene to assist.

The surviving passenger was taken by Med-Flight to UW Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknow at this time, according to Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

