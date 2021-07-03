Rain Returns after a hot 4th of July

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 4th of July temperatures won’t be record-breaking or dangerous. With so many enjoying the holiday festivities, it’s important to plan for the heat. High-pressure remains in control through tomorrow. Winds become more westerly and the heat ramps up. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 90s and perhaps the mid 90s across the Driftless Region. Heat index values will be held in the mid-upper 90s. Although it will feel humid, dew points will stay in the mid - upper 60s.

After the Sunday’s heat, the forecast focus turns to scattered showers and storms along a frontal boundary. That front will be over Minnesota on Sunday. A few showers are possible early Monday morning as the boundary approaches from the NW. There is a 40% chance for showers and storms on Monday afternoon as the cold front moves in. Winds will turn out of the SW on Monday - ahead of the front. Those winds could gust upwards of 25mph at times. A few storms may be strong, but severe risk remains low at this point. Highs will remain in the upper 80s - lower 90s.

The cold front stalls across the Midwest on Tuesday/Wednesday so rain chances will be the highest during this time frame (60-70%). Clouds will blanket southern Wisconsin - keeping highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday with a drop into the lower 70s on Wednesday. The front clears the area late Wednesday into Thursday. Below-average highs are in the forecast mid-week. Thursday will be the pick of the week - with a mostly sunny sky & low humidity.

Another low-pressure system moves into the Midwest Friday/Saturday. This system may pose another severe weather risk, but its too soon to tell where & when. Expect increasing cloud cover and rain chances Friday into Saturday. Highs remain in the mid - upper 70s heading into next weekend.

