Stoughton Fair remembers 16-year-old exhibitor killed in car crash

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16 year old from Marshall was supposed to lead his steer for sale. But after a fatal crash, the community dedicated an auction Saturday in his memory.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner identified the teenage driver as Benjamin Chadwick on Saturday. The medical examiner said Chadwick was killed Friday morning and pronounced dead on scene.

“It’s our way to hug the family and give back to them in this hard time,” Chris Quam, president of the Stoughton Fair, said. He explained, the steer was going to sell at a bigger county fair but was added to Stoughton’s auction to benefit the family.

According to fair officials, the steer sold for $29,578. The market value of the steer didn’t scratch two thousand dollars.

“You can’t give back somebody’s life, but you can help them in any way. This is how I figured I can help,” Elizabeth Rake, a family friend and one of the buyers, said.

Rake added, she lost her father unexpectedly last year: “I know, unfortunately, how much a funeral can cost, and that’s the last thing that you want to worry about when you’re grieving a loved one.”

Friends and family remembered Chadwick loving to laugh and feeling most joyful when working with animals.

“He wanted to take over his grandpa’s farm and keep producing cattle and keep showing and teaching kids how to show and clip,” Taylor Kramer, Chadwick’s friend, said. She described last seeing him on Thursday, at another showing.

“I definitely took it really hard just thinking that I had seen him just the day before, laughing and smiling and being himself, and then to find out the next morning that there was no more Ben... Honestly, everyone needs a Ben in their life. He’s something else,” Kramer said.

Heidi Juedes, Chadwick’s cousin, said, “He was always making jokes and cheering everybody up and always had a smile on his face. He knew when something was wrong, he’d be there to help.”

According to friends, Chadwick leaves behind his parents, siblings and grandparents.

His older sister and brother led the steer at Saturday’s auction, in Chadwick’s place.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.