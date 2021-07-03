Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

ROME (AP) - A Vatican judge has indicted 10 people, including a cardinal, on charges including extortion, abuse of office and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

The tribunal president, Judge Giuseppe Pignatone, set July 27 as the trial date.

The indictment requests were issued following a sprawling, two-year investigation into how the Secretariat of State managed its vast asset portfolio, much of which is funded by the Peter’s Pence donations from the faithful.

The scandal has resulted in a sharp reduction in donations and prompted Pope Francis to strip the office of its ability to manage the money.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.