Advertisement

1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLATER, Iowa (AP) - A Minnesota woman was killed and three other people injured at an Independence Day parade in Iowa.

Iowa State Police say a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was parked on the street after Saturday’s parade when pedestrians were in the road. The Des Moines Register reports a 75-year-old woman backed out and struck several people. Four people were dragged under the vehicle.

Fifty-nine-year-old Mary Nienow of Alberta Lea, Minnesota, was killed. A 67-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child were also injured.

Each year, 5,000-6,000 people descend on the town of about 1,500 residents for its Fourth of July festivities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
Sheriff: Fleeing suspect nabbed after deadly crash

Latest News

Madison Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting on Madison’s East Side...
Woman injured after attempted homicide on Madison’s East Side
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6
Tracking a hot and humid Fourth of July and scattered storms on Monday
Six years after Jennifer Christianson lost her daughter, she hopes her message can stop this...
Family of 5-year-old girl who drowned in 2015 advocates for water safety