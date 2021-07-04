Advertisement

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) - Four people were hospitalized after an raft overturned on a ride at Adventureland Park.

Six people were on a raft on the Raging River when the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

KCCI-TV reports three were transported in critical condition, and one was hospitalized.

Adventureland officials said in a Facebook post that the ride had been inspected on Friday and was found to be in sound working order. It will remain closed for a thorough inspection.

The ride sends riders through rapids on large circular rafts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
Sheriff: Fleeing suspect nabbed after deadly crash

Latest News

A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
County surveying health of people near Illinois plant fire
A woman is hoping to raise enough money to takeover Legacy House Imports in Madison.
‘Tea Lady’ on mission to save Madison tea room
American Flag (Photo)
1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident
Madison Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting on Madison’s East Side...
Woman injured after attempted homicide on Madison’s East Side