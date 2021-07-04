Cadiz man dies in ATV crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are currently investigating a fatal ATV crash in the town of Cadiz.

At 12:52 p.m. Saturday afternoon Green County Deputies and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wardens responded to a single ATV crash at W7700 Cheese County Trail, in Cadiz.

The 65-year-old male was traveling west on the trail when he struck a deer standing in the middle of the trail.

The man then lost control of the ATV and proceeded to enter a steep embankment where he collided with multiple trees according to a Green Co. press release.

The driver of the ATV was wearing safety equipment.

Monroe EMS, Monroe 800, Browntown First Response and Fire, South Wayne Fire and First Response, Wisconsin State Patrol, med flight, Green County Coroner, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR.

