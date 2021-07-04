Advertisement

County surveying health of people near Illinois plant fire

A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the city of Rockton. The fire, which has consumed the entire Chemtool facility, forced the evacuation of scores of people.(Jeremy Nichols)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) - - Health officials are asking people affected by an Illinois chemical plant explosion to share their experiences, including whether they’ve experienced new or worsening health problems.

The Winnebago County Health Department is conducting the survey about the June 13 Chemtool plant fire.

The fire near Rockton in northern Illinois sent black smoke into the sky for days and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of homes. No one was injured.

A health official says the survey is not intended to imply that hazardous materials were identified in the area. She says data will be analyzed and aggregated “to get a complete picture of what the impacts were to our community.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
Sheriff: Fleeing suspect nabbed after deadly crash

Latest News

A woman is hoping to raise enough money to takeover Legacy House Imports in Madison.
‘Tea Lady’ on mission to save Madison tea room
American Flag (Photo)
1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident
Madison Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting on Madison’s East Side...
Woman injured after attempted homicide on Madison’s East Side
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6