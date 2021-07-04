Family displaced after house fire caused by fireworks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family was displaced after a house fire caused by improperly discarded fireworks early Sunday morning.

The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire at the 4700 block of Star Spangled Trail around 1:30 a.m.

According to fire officials, the family has their pet to thank for their safety.

The residents called 911 after being awaken by the family dog, which would not stop barking. When the residents got up to check on the dog, they could see flames outside, from the front bedroom windows.

Firefighters say everyone in the residence was able to escape through the patio door on the back side of the home.

The Madison Fire Department Fire Investigation Team responded to investigate the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded fireworks. Preliminary damage estimates are $100,000.

Two adults, four children and one family dog were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

