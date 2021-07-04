Advertisement

Iowa city considering program to put solar panels on homes

Solar panels are one way people are living off the grid.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa - Officials in Dubuque are proposing a pilot program to help low- to moderate-income residents install solar panels on their homes.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the City Council plans to discuss the idea Tuesday. The city has budgeted nearly $41,000 for the project, which would install panels on 10 homes.

The cost of installing the panels would be about $10,000, but with tax credits, grants and the sale of energy credits, homeowners would pay about $2,600, according to council documents.

Households would save from $800 to $1,000 annually in energy costs. The city would pay the homeowners so that it could claim renewable energy credits.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Telegraph Herald.

