Iowa city considering program to put solar panels on homes

DUBUQUE, Iowa - Officials in Dubuque are proposing a pilot program to help low- to moderate-income residents install solar panels on their homes.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that the City Council plans to discuss the idea Tuesday. The city has budgeted nearly $41,000 for the project, which would install panels on 10 homes.

The cost of installing the panels would be about $10,000, but with tax credits, grants and the sale of energy credits, homeowners would pay about $2,600, according to council documents.

Households would save from $800 to $1,000 annually in energy costs. The city would pay the homeowners so that it could claim renewable energy credits.

