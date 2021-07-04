Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada - including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Arturo Ceja III of South Los Angeles faces the federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday - including nine Los Angeles police officers and a federal agent - in the blast, which also flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat. The explosion was heard blocks away.

