Milwaukee Bucks earn first trip to NBA finals since 1974 with win over Atlanta

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, center, shoots between multiple Atlanta Hawks defenders...
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, center, shoots between multiple Atlanta Hawks defenders during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in 47 years, the Milwaukee Bucks will play for an NBA Championship.

With a game six win over the Atlanta Hawks the Bucks punched their first ticket to the NBA Finals since 1974 and will play the Phoenix Suns for Milwaukee’s first NBA title since 1971.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a second straight game with a hyperextended knee so Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday stepped up to bring the Eastern Conference title home.

