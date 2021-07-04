Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after Town of Bristol crash

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old woman died after a single motorcycle accident in the Town of Bristol Sunday afternoon.

Until emergency units arrived on the scene, bystanders performed life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, according to officials.

At around 3:00 p.m. Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue, Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and DeForest EMS responded to the incident on County Hwy N near the intersection of Bristol Rd.

A release said the single motorcycle was on its side approximately 20 feet from the roadway.

Officials requested UW Med Flight to the scene to transport the driver who was reported as unresponsive.

The responding teams said they provided life-saving measures until the UW Med Flight arrived.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

