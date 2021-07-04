Advertisement

Recreational vehicle crash kills passenger, injures driver

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARATOGA, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and another person is hurt following a recreational vehicle crash in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported in Saratoga around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The department says the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a ditch. WEAU-TV reports that the crash killed a 22-year-old woman from Wisconsin Rapids, who was a passenger.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Wisconsin Rapids, was hurt and taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says he’s currently in stable condition.

