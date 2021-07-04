Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Madison man

Jack Popovich
Jack Popovich(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a Madison man who is believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Jack Popovich, 84, left his east side Madison home around 10:50 a.m Sunday morning for a bike ride and did not return, according to a release.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network said Popovich suffers from dementia and has gotten lost before while out on his bike.

He is white, has gray hair and was last seen wearing a white bike helmet, white t-shirt, navy blue shorts and white shoes. His bike is a black Trek.

Popovich was last seen at Cottage Grove Rd. at Eldon Ct. and officers have checked Madison’s Capital City Trail, which he frequents.

You can contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 with any information.

