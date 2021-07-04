Spotty storms for Monday afternoon; A couple could be Strong

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-level cirrus clouds were moving into Wisconsin after a sunny 4th of July afternoon. Temperatures will cool through the 80s into the upper 70s late this evening. The fireworks forecast looks pleasant!

Firework Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Monday starts off with temperatures in the lower 70s along with some cloud cover. A weak cold front was seen over the Dakotas and Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. That front will make its way into Wisconsin late tonight. A stray shower or two are possible Monday morning NW of Madison. As the day wears on, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Showers and storms may fire in the afternoon along the frontal boundary. There will be plenty of instability to fuel storms. However, with the weak forcing, severe potential is limited. That said, the strongest storms could produce gusty winds and hail.

A warm front will nose Northward on Tuesday - keeping highs in the upper 80s. A few spotty showers are possible early Tuesday afternoon, but most will stay dry. A cold front drops in from the northwest late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Scattered showers and storms will move across south-central Wisconsin at this time. Highs will drop into the lower and mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds clear out leaving abundant sunshine on Thursday.

Another low-pressure system swings through the Great Lakes on Friday. Scattered showers and storms are likely for the first half of next weekend.

