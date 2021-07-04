Wisconsin Beef Council: Spicy burger recipes to try on the grill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nothing says summer quite like the sound of real beef sizzling on the grill, and there is no better time to enjoy a juicy burger than the 4th of July weekend! Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares recipes to try out at your holiday backyard barbeque.

Hawaiian Hamburger Sauce

Hamburger Seasoning

Assemble burgers by spreading chipotle mayo on the bottom half of the bun. Top with grilled burger patty, bacon, pineapple relish, bbq sauce, and top half of bun. Serve immediately.

Preheat a grill, then grill patties for 5-7 minutes on each side until they reach 160 degrees F as measured by a meat thermometer. Transfer burger patties to a platter and immediately top each with a slice of pepper jack cheese. Allow to melt for 1-2 minutes.

Divide Ground Beef into four equal sections. Shape into 5-inch patties. Season with garlic powder, chili powder, and salt and pepper to taste.

In a small sauce pan combine teriyaki sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook for five minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

For the sauce:

For the cucumber pickles:

For the sauteed kimchi:

In a large bowl, add the Ground Beef, salt, black pepper, and chopped kimchi. Use your hands to toss everything until the ingredients are combined. Divide the mixture into four equal (4 -ounce) portions, then gently shape the burgers into balls, and transfer to a plate. Cover and refrigerate for the flavors to meld, and you prepare the other ingredients.

Add the mayonnaise and gochujang to a small bowl, then use a fork to stir until the sauce is even in color. Set aside.

Pickle the cucumbers: Add the sliced cucumber, vinegar, sesame seeds, and salt to a small bowl. Toss, then cover and set aside until ready to assemble.

Heat a flat top grill or large cast-iron skillet to medium-high heat. Add the Ground Beef Burgers one by one, pressing them down with your spatula or burger press until relatively thin, about 1 -inch thick. Cook without touching them for a nice crust to form at the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip, and cook for another 1 minute, then use a spatula to transfer the burgers to a separate plate when a meat thermometer inserted into the center reads 160˚F.

Lower the heat to medium, and add the kimchi, sliced onions, garlic, and honey to the same skillet or flat top. Cook until the onions caramelize and kimchi just starts to crisp around the edges, 2 to 3 minutes. This process will intensify the flavor even more! Transfer the kimchi to a small bowl, and fry your eggs the way you like them.