Woman injured after attempted homicide on Madison’s East Side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting on Madison’s East Side on Sunday night.

At about 1:30 a.m., MPD responded to a report of a gunshot on the 1700 block of Onsgard Rd. and found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Madison police immediately performed life-saving measures by the first patrol unit, and the woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Madison Police Violent Crime Unit are actively investigating this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at 608-255-2345, or, you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.