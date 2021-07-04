Advertisement

Woman injured after attempted homicide on Madison’s East Side

Madison Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting on Madison’s East Side...
Madison Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting on Madison’s East Side on Sunday night.
By Bremen Keasey
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating an attempted homicide after a shooting on Madison’s East Side on Sunday night.

At about 1:30 a.m., MPD responded to a report of a gunshot on the 1700 block of Onsgard Rd. and found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Madison police immediately performed life-saving measures by the first patrol unit, and the woman was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

The Madison Police Violent Crime Unit are actively investigating this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at 608-255-2345, or, you can remain anonymous and contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Name released of pedestrian killed in Madison hit-and-run

Latest News

Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6
Tracking a hot and humid Fourth of July and scattered storms on Monday
Six years after Jennifer Christianson lost her daughter, she hopes her message can stop this...
Family of 5-year-old girl who drowned in 2015 advocates for water safety
Angela's death inspired friends to set up a partnership with Wisconsin DNR.
Drowning victim's family advocates life jackets