Amazon begins new chapter as Bezos hands over CEO role

(Anthony Nelson Jr. / U.S. Air Force)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as CEO of the company he started out of his Seattle garage in 1995.

Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud-computing business, is replacing him.

The company announced the change in February. Bezos takes over the role of executive chair, with plans to focus on new products and initiatives.

Jassy inherits the helm of a $1.7 trillion company that benefited greatly from the pandemic. But he does face challenges, including growing calls for tighter regulation on tech giants.

