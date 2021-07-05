AMBER ALERT: Authorities are searching for two-year-old Ay’den Hall out of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued out of Milwaukee for two-year-old Ay’den D. Hall.

Hall is three feet tall and 38 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts, and orange and white Jordan shoes.

Authorities are searching for suspect Renado M. Hall, who is 20 years old. He is described as six feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He could be driving a Silver Acura TL or a Black Cadillac, with a California license plate 6XZY488.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the child or suspect, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ay'den D. Hall (NBC15)

Authorities are searching for suspect Renado M. Hall (pictured). An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Ay'den D. Hall (NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.