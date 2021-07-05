Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Authorities are searching for two-year-old Ay’den Hall out of Milwaukee

An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Ay'den D. Hall
An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Ay'den D. Hall(NBC15)
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued out of Milwaukee for two-year-old Ay’den D. Hall.

Hall is three feet tall and 38 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts, and orange and white Jordan shoes.

Authorities are searching for suspect Renado M. Hall, who is 20 years old. He is described as six feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He could be driving a Silver Acura TL or a Black Cadillac, with a California license plate 6XZY488.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the child or suspect, contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ay'den D. Hall
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ay'den D. Hall(NBC15)
Authorities are searching for suspect Renado M. Hall (pictured). An Amber Alert has been issued...
Authorities are searching for suspect Renado M. Hall (pictured). An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Ay'den D. Hall(NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

Talamore Senior Living floor plan
More seniors seeking assisted living post-pandemic
Over the years, the event has raised more than $25,000 for scholarships and local organizations.
Token Creek's “World’s Biggest Little Parade" returns for 4th of July
Home Talent League brings 4th of July baseball back
Home Talent League brings 4th of July baseball back
Janesville brothers fight Chemtool fire together
Janesville brothers fight Chemtool fire together