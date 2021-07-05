Advertisement

Bucks to host new indoor watch party for Games 1 and 2 of Finals

Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the against the Atlanta Hawks in game...
Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the trophy after defeating the against the Atlanta Hawks in game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series basketball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to host watch parties, including a new indoor watch party inside Fiserv Forum, for Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals.

The indoor watch party will allow fans to watch the game on the arena’s Daktronics scoreboard, The Bucks said. Tickets for the indoor watch party are $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here. Gates for the indoor watch parties will open one hour prior to tipoff.

The team will continue to host outdoor watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and The Beer Garden. Fans attending the outdoor watch parties are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time. Gates for the outdoor watch parties will open two hours before tipoff.

The outdoor watch parties will continue for all remaining games of the Finals, and the indoor watch parties are scheduled for potential Games 5 and 7 of the series, according to The Bucks.

The Eastern Conference champions will take on the Phoenix Suns in their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974.

