Advertisement

Democratic field for US Senate seat grows to 8

Peter Peckarsky and Adam Murphy have joined the field of 8 Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.
Peter Peckarsky and Adam Murphy have joined the field of 8 Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The field of Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson continues to grow, with a Milwaukee attorney and former candidate for the state Legislature joining the race.

Johnson has not said whether he will seek a third term.

The most recent candidates to file paperwork to run are Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky and Adam Murphy, an information technology business owner from Franklin. Peckarsky ran to be the Democratic National Committee chairman in 2017 but dropped out. Murphy lost to Julian Bradley in the 2020 state Senate race for a district in southeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the...
Trump ranks lower than most former U.S. presidents in survey
GOP asks Supreme Court to take redistricting case
The GOP budget is on the floor, but Democrats are proposing amendments, hoping to bring back...
State Assembly GOP presents budget, Dems propose amendments
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Assembly to take final vote on state budget
Wisconsin birth certificates add ‘parent-parent’ fields on top of ‘mother-father’