Advertisement

Emergency responders rescue paddleboarders on Lake Michigan

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (AP) - Emergency responders rescued two people who became stranded on their paddleboards in Lake Michigan.

WITI-TV reports dispatchers received a call from a woman around 10 p.m. on Sunday saying she and a friend were stranded on paddleboards somewhere on the lake. Dispatchers pinged her cellphone to determine the paddleboarders were near Buckley Park or Big Bay Park off the shores of Whitefish Bay.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard responded. A Glendale Police Department drone finally spotted the paddleboarders and two state Department of Natural Resources wardens rescued them with a boat. Neither paddleboarder was injured.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

Tracking borderline dangerous heat and a strong storm threat Monday
Big Jake was larger than life
Poynette family mourns the loss of “Big Jake” -- the world’s tallest horse
Talamore Senior Living floor plan
More seniors seeking assisted living post-pandemic
An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Ay'den D. Hall
UPDATE: Amber Alert CANCELED for two-year-old Ay’den Hall