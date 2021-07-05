Advertisement

Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a professional golfer and two other men were killed in a shooting at an Atlanta-area country club and the suspect is still at large.

Cobb County Police Officer Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that officers found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head Saturday afternoon at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw.

The department identified him as a country club employee and golfer Eugene Siller.

Police say two other dead men were discovered in the bed of a white pickup truck that was on the green.

Both had apparent gunshot wounds.

One was identified as Paul Pierson and the other has not yet been identified.

