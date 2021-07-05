Advertisement

Green Bay McDonald’s restaurants team up with Prevea for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Several clinics were set up at McDonald's restaurants.(WAVE 3 News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fast food and health care are teaming up to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Select Green Bay McDonald’s locations will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The shots will be administered by Prevea Health.

The clinics will give the Pfizer vaccine. That’s approved for everyone age 12 and older. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to get the shot. Vaccinations are free.

Participants will get a free ice cream cone for each shot and a free sandwich for a future visit to McDonald’s.

There is no need to show immigration status. There will be a translation device at the clinics.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

To make an appointment visit myprevea.com or call 1-833-344-4373.

People ages 12-15 must have a parent or guardian there for both doses. If the parent cannot be there for both doses, a consent form will be required.

As of July 5, less than 50 percent of Wisconsin residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Here are the times, dates and locations:

FIRST DOSESECOND DOSETIMELOCATION
Thursday, July 8Thursday, July 2911 a.m. to 3 p.m.McDonald’s, 1587 Shawano Ave.
Friday, July 9Friday, July 303 to 7 p.m.McDonald’s, 1609 Main St.
Wednesday, July 21Wednesday, Aug. 113 to 7 p.m.McDonald’s, 2625 West Mason St.
Friday, July 23Friday, Aug. 1311 a.m. to 3 p.m.McDonald’s, 2340 East Mason St.

