Isolated storms possible Monday night; More rain late Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm & humid conditions persisted Monday afternoon thanks to sunshine and continued westerly winds. Gusts have climbed to almost 30 mph at times. As a weak cold front drops South this evening, a few storms may fire along it. There is a low chance for gusty winds and hail in the strongest of these storms. Coverage will be isolated before the storms dissipate overnight.

Lows fall into the lower 70s before another warm & humid Tuesday. That same front slowly lifts North as a warm front. Most of south-central Wisconsin stays dry for the first half of Tuesday. There may be a few light sprinkles as much of the area remains in the warm sector out ahead of a cooler airmass. The best chance of rain arrives late tomorrow night into Wednesday as the stronger cold air moves in. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued another Marginal or Level 1 risk of severe weather for Tuesday. Areas of North of Madison may see a stronger storm or two tomorrow evening.

After the front moves by, lows on Wednesday fall into the lower 60s. Highs will only climb into the lower 70 under a partly sunny sky. More sunshine is expected on Thursday under the influence of high pressure. Highs will begin climbing back up as another low-pressure system arrives Friday/Saturday. The latest model guidance show the upper-level low dropping farther South - meaning that rain chances may be confined to SW Wisconsin and the State Line late Friday into Saturday. There is still a great deal of disagreement between the models, so we’ll keep an eye on it! Highs next weekend are forecast to top out in the mid - upper 70s.

