At least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person is injured as a result of a crash that occurred on I-39/90 northbound near Janesville Monday morning.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened at approximately 9:25 a.m. at Town Line Road.

All lanes are blocked in one direction on I-39/90 northbound at Town Line Road. WisDOT expects lane closure to last over two hours.

