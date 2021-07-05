At least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person is injured as a result of a crash that occurred on I-39/90 northbound near Janesville Monday morning.
According to WisDOT, the crash happened at approximately 9:25 a.m. at Town Line Road.
All lanes are blocked in one direction on I-39/90 northbound at Town Line Road. WisDOT expects lane closure to last over two hours.
