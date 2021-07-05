Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Search efforts continued Monday after a 22-year-old man was thrown overboard into the Wisconsin River following a boating collision on Saturday.

People across the community, including family and friends, joined in on search efforts in Spring Green. They are still holding onto hope that Kruse will be found alive.

“People say one of a million, he’s one in one, there’s nobody like him,” says Kallan Maxwell, one of Kruse’s friends. “Loved by so many, obviously as we stand here and we see all these people hoping to find Parker.”

Photo of Parker Kruse provided by family members. (wmtv)

Friends say on Saturday, they were out on a sandbar, when they saw a boat lose control, and throw its driver into a river. They say that’s when Kruse and another friend leaped into action. They first went to the driver and gave him a life jacket. They then went to the boat that was still out of control down the river.

“They caught the boat at the wrong time, and it collided. Not only collided, but went over a little bit,” says Kourtney Higgins, Kruse’s girlfriend. “It wasn’t really a collision, it slid on top. Once the boat went off of their boat, Parker was no longer to be seen.”

As a crowd of family and friends wait on the river bank for news, they say Kruse’s actions spoke of his character, and are not surprised he rushed in to help someone in need.

“It wouldn’t be Parker if he wasn’t out there,” says Higgins.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is allowing people to help search for Kruse. The DNR has had crews dredging the river banks to using cadaver dogs.

