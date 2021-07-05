Madison police investigating overnight homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight homicide along one of the city’s main arteries on its west side.

According to the initial report, officers found the 23-year-old shooting victim around 12:45 a.m. Monday when they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Verona Rd., near the Beltline interchange.

The officers found to save his life until a medical team arrived to rush the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, the police department reported.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken the lead on the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 608-255-2345, or to leave a tip anonymously with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made online at p3tips.com.

