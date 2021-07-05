Advertisement

Madison police investigating overnight homicide

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an overnight homicide along one of the city’s main arteries on its west side.

According to the initial report, officers found the 23-year-old shooting victim around 12:45 a.m. Monday when they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Verona Rd., near the Beltline interchange.

The officers found to save his life until a medical team arrived to rush the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, the police department reported.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken the lead on the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 608-255-2345, or to leave a tip anonymously with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

Big Jake was larger than life
Poynette family mourns the loss of “Big Jake” -- the world’s tallest horse
Talamore Senior Living floor plan
More seniors seeking assisted living post-pandemic
An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Ay'den D. Hall
AMBER ALERT: Authorities are searching for two-year-old Ay’den Hall out of Milwaukee
Over the years, the event has raised more than $25,000 for scholarships and local organizations.
Token Creek's “World’s Biggest Little Parade" returns for 4th of July