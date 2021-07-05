Marshall Police, Fire, EMS rescue ducklings from sewer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Marshall Police Department, Fire Department and EMS saved four ducklings from a sewer Monday morning.

At approximately 9:00 am. Marshall Police got a call from a Kwik Trip employee about the sound of baby ducks coming from a sewer grate in a Kwik Trip parking lot, according to Marshall Fire.

An officer arrived on scene and contacted Marshall Fire Department for assistance.

The four ducklings were successfully rescued and returned to their mother about a half hour later, Marshall Fire said.

