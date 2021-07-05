Advertisement

Marshall Police, Fire, EMS rescue ducklings from sewer

The baby ducks were returned to their mother
Marshall Fire Duck Rescue
Marshall Fire Duck Rescue(Marshall Fire)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Marshall Police Department, Fire Department and EMS saved four ducklings from a sewer Monday morning.

At approximately 9:00 am. Marshall Police got a call from a Kwik Trip employee about the sound of baby ducks coming from a sewer grate in a Kwik Trip parking lot, according to Marshall Fire.

An officer arrived on scene and contacted Marshall Fire Department for assistance.

The four ducklings were successfully rescued and returned to their mother about a half hour later, Marshall Fire said.

Baby duck rescue at 0900 hours. Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire and Marshall Area EMS worked jointly to save the four baby ducks. 🦆

Posted by Marshall Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, July 5, 2021

