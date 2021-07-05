Mayor Rhodes-Conway to meet virtually with Freiburg mayor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Rhodes-Conway will join Freiburg, Germany Mayor Martin Horn virtually Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. for a “Sister Cities Speak” conversation.

The discussion will center on the challenges and opportunities each leader has experienced and implemented over the past 15 months.

Freiburg is a world leader in sustainability, and Mayor Horn and Mayor Rhodes-Conway will share their new efforts in that area.

Residents can register and join the discussion by registering at this link.

The meeting is expected to last an hour and will include questions from both country’s audiences.

