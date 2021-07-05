Advertisement

Met Opera reaches agreement with locked out stagehands

Porgy and Bess at the Metropolitan Opera
Porgy and Bess at the Metropolitan Opera(Fathom Event)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The Metropolitan Opera has reached an agreement on a labor contract with its locked out stagehands, the second of three major deals needed to resume performances in September following the pandemic.

The agreement was reached early Saturday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to ratification by the union, which could take place as early as Tuesday.

The deal was first reported by the website Operawire.

The stagehands’ contract expired last July 31 and the union had been locked out since Dec. 8.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to search for a seven-year-old who later was found drowned in the...
Seven-year-old girl drowns in Pecatonica River
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Officials identify bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s near east side
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden: US ‘coming back together,’ but COVID not yet finished
Tropical Storm Elsa battered the southern coasts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic on...
Cuba evacuates 180,000 as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches
President Joe Biden addressed the nation on July Fourth
Biden: Today is a day to celebrate
Jack Popovich
Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Madison man