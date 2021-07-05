Advertisement

Mexico says gang killed Indigenous leader over protest tolls

Sitting on over 2,300 acres on the U.S.-Mexico border in southeastern Arizona, the San...
Rio Yaqui headwaters(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/W. Radke)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora say a criminal gang killed a Yaqui rights leader because they wanted money his Indigenous group raised at highway blockades.

Tomás Rojo Valencia disappeared May 27 amid tensions over months of periodic highway blockades the Yaqui staged to protest gas ducts, water pipelines and railway lines that have been run across their territory without benefiting them.

State prosecutors charged Monday that Rojo Valencia’s killing was linked to a gang that was trying to get its hands on the money the Yaquis made from charging motorists to pass.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
Leah Foster
Family urges caution after little girl drowns in the Pecatonica River
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

Crews searching the Wisconsin River near Spring Green for Parker Kruse.
Loved ones wait for missing boater thrown overboard into Wisconsin River
Tea Lady
Tea Lady
River Search
River Search
Tribe becomes key water player with drought aid to Arizona