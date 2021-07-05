Advertisement

Police: Beloit man hits squad car during high speed chase, injures officer

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROADHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man was arrested Sunday after leading Brodhead police on a high speed chase through multiple counties, striking a squad car and injuring an officer in the process, police say.

Broadhead police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver in a drive through of a McDonald’s around 6:30 p.m. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Anthony J. Hoffman Hernandez, police say it continued to travel southbound on East Third Avenue, failing to stop at stop signs.

Once Hoffman Hernandez reached the end of the street, police say he turned his vehicle around and began traveling back—in the wrong lane. As an officer attempted to steer out of the way, Hoffman Hernandez allegedly struck the Brodhead squad and continued driving.

Police say they continued to pursue Hoffman Hernandez until the high speed became an issue, ending their pursuit near Beloit Newark Road and Knutson Road in Rock County.

Rock Co. authorities were able to locate Hoffman Hernandez’s vehicle. He attempted to escape again, but was ultimately arrested after he crashed his vehicle in the 4200 block of South Afton Road.

The Brodhead squad sustained frontend damage, and the officer driving it suffered minor injuries. A release indicated he has since been released from the hospital.

The Brodhead Police Department was assisted by the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Town of Beloit Police Department .

