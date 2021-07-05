Advertisement

R. Kelly’s lawyer wants trial delayed due to jail quarantine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - R. Kelly’s new lawyers are asking a judge to postpone his Aug. 9 sex trafficking trial in New York City, arguing they haven’t had enough time to prepare because he’s under a mandatory jail quarantine.

In a letter Monday to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, lawyer Deveraux Cannick wrote Kelly’s lawyers have not been able to meet with him since he was transferred from Chicago.

That has exacerbated what Cannick said was a “herculean effort” to get up to speed since they were hired June 21.

Federal prosecutors hadn’t responded to Cannick’s request as of Monday night and declined to comment.

Donnelly has yet to rule on the filing.

